Aug. 11, 1959 — Aug. 4, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Scott Stoughton, 59, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at his home.
Born on Aug. 11, 1959 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Harold Stoughton Jr. and Gloria (Humphries) Stoughton.
Scott graduated from Fort Edward High School. He received his associate’s degree from Adirondack Community College in criminal justice. For many years, he worked for Washington County Alternative Sentencing Bureau as a community service coordinator. Scott also enjoyed his odd job working for Ringling Brothers Circus.
On Dec. 31, 1998, he married the love of his life, Denais Etu. Together they raised their family and shared their lives for over 15 years, until her passing in May of 2014.
Scott enjoyed gardening and going to Grateful Dead shows. He attended 279 shows before the passing of Jerry, and over 30 shows following his death. He loved to help people learn from their mistakes just as he learned from his. For many years, Scott volunteered his time in service to the community he loved dearly. He served on the Fort Edward Board of Education for six years, he was involved in committees such as Let’s Involve Fort Edward (LIFE), youth court and one of his favorites, The Washington County Republican Committee. He spent many years coaching softball, basketball and played an active role in whatever sport his children chose to enjoy. He was also very supportive of his daughters’ extra curricular activities, such as Gabrielle’s tae kwon do and all of Shea’s various academic and musical exploits. As many would say, he was one of the top supporters of the arts in the small community.
His love of his favorite sports teams was well known among his family and friends. Go Red Sox and Vikings!
In addition to his parents and wife, Scott was predeceased by his brother, Harold Stoughton III; his sister-in-law, Shirley Stoughton; his mother-in-law, Jean Dixon; and his beloved dog, Leo.
Left to cherish his memory include his three children, Jill Scanlan and her husband, Anthony, Shea Stoughton (William Behan) and Gabrielle Stoughton; his grandchildren, Quincy, Gianna and Shae; his brother, Mark Stoughton and his wife, Patty; his sister, Nancy Cutler and her husband, Tim; his sister-in-law, Rebecca Daniels; brother-in-law, John Etu and his wife, Tracy; his father-in-law, William Etu; his stepdaughters, Tricia and Carla; his second family, The Curtis’; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as many beloved friends. Scott especially loved the time spent with his family and friends.
At Scott’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A celebration of Scott’s life will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Scott’s memory and for his children can be made out to Shea Stoughton, c/o Adirondack Trust Company, 473 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
