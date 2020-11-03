GLENS FALLS — Scott Robert Lefebvre, 53, of Glens Falls, NY passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence. Born on September 13, 1967 in Albany, NY he was the son of Robert and Joy (Spinney) Lefebvre. Scott graduated from Glens Falls High School, Class of 1985. He was the founder and owner of Empire Solutions Group, LLC; which was a transportation Insurance Agency, also the director of Marketing for Trucking Support Services, LLC as well as a licensed Insurance Agent. As many of you know, Scott was an avid Cowboys and Yankees fan. If you were lucky enough to know him and was considered a friend, you were much more than that, you were his family. His greatest joy in life were his children. He would and did anything for his children.