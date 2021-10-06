Scott R. Reed

Scott started working at Friendly's Restaurant as a teenager. His storied career included positions with Parker Water Wells, Farrell Distributing (as Bud Representative), Fort Miller Company, Spaulding Fuels and as a bartender and bouncer. Some of his many business ventures were a DJ/karaoke service, owner/operator of Hot Pursuit Promotions and Limousine Service and owner of Happy Daze Pub and Hide-away Tavern.

Friends may call on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Wearing masks is encouraged in the funeral home. Service and burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs, VT on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., where he will be accorded full military honors. Following the funeral, a gathering will be held at the Knights of Columbus building on Park Street in Granville. Please bring a dish to share. Donations in lieu of flowers should be sent to: Granville Fire Department, 42 Quaker Street, Granville, NY 12832.