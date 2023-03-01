July 11, 1975—Feb. 24, 2023

Scott M. Seymour, 47, a resident of Route 32S, passed away at his home Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Born July 11, 1975, in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Donald E. and Lea Turcotte Seymour.

Scott was a graduate of Schuylerville Central School. He worked with the family business, Don Seymour’s Service until 1991. He went to work for Sports Promotions where he drove a truck touring NASCAR show cars — Tide, Crown Royal and Old Spice — across the country. He also was a Motorcoach driver for the Tony Stewart Haas Race Car Team and Tony Gibson, NASCAR Crew Chief. He worked for Red-D-Arc Welder Rentals in North Carolina before moving home to be closer to his family.

Survivors include his two brothers: Donald J. (Loi) Seymour of Schuylerville, and David (Pamela) Seymour of Middle Grove; nieces and nephews: Cory (Mike) Seymour-Smith, Amanda (Alex) Iannicello, Ryan (Kaylee) Seymour, and Matthew (Nicole) Seymour; seven great-nieces and nephews, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held in Notre Dame Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY.

