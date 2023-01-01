TROY — Scott James Carpenter, 57, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 24, 2022 with his loving family by his side. He was the son of the late Robert Carpenter and Gayle McCarty.

Scott was the devoted partner to Shari Olson. They were together for many years.

After graduating from high school, Scott went on to proudly serve in the United States Air Force. Upon his honorable discharge, Scott enrolled and graduated from Hudson Valley Community College.

Scott went on to work as a Special Needs Aide where he helped make a positive impact on the hearts of many.

Scott enjoyed spending time with his entire family. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and was a gun enthusiast. Scott enjoyed spending his free time watching old western movies as well as sci-fi shows. He had a fond love of collecting coins

In addition to his partner, Scott is survived by his siblings: Robert (the late Michelle) Carpenter, Tammy (William) Whitty, and James (Jennifer) Carpenter; aunt, Helen Collins; cousins: Aimee Collins and Thomas Collins; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, NY 12189 on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a funeral service to immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. Inurnment will follow the service at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Scott’s name to The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204

