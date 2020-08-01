Jan. 4, 1978 — July 30, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Scott George, 42, of Queensbury, passed away at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Born on Jan. 4, 1978 in Bradford, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Patricia (Sandy) Elbrecht of Niskayuna and the late Jeffrey A. George.
In 1992, Scott moved from Bradford, Pennsylvania to the Queensbury area, graduating from Queensbury High School.
After realizing his love of welding, he started his career as a welder and pipe fitter. Recently, Scott was a journeyman, working for the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 773 in Queensbury. Scott, along with his Local 773 brothers and sisters, was passionate about dedicating time to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to help children and local communities in need.
Remembered as a big kid himself, Scott was very outgoing and made friends at the drop of a hat. He loved children and was a loving father, husband, son and friend. He was a skilled bowler, having two 300 games. He was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He was the number one fan of his daughter, who played for the Glens Falls Titans softball league and worked hard at fundraising for the team.
Scott is survived by his loving family including his wife, Jessie George of Queensbury; his cherished daughter, Kaitlyn George of Queensbury; his stepson, Justin Palmer of Saratoga; his mother, Patty (James) Elbrecht of Niskayuna; his step-father, Ben (Molly) Gleason of Queensbury; his sister, Karen (Waylon) Budenski of Tennessee; his brother, Michael (Candi) George of Kansas; his stepsister, Megan (Scott Veltman) Elbrecht of Altamont; his stepbrother, Adam (Emily Fleet) Elbrecht of Ravena; his aunts, Kathy (BJ) Campbell of Derrick City, Pennsylvania, Penny Beiler of Juneau, Alaska, and Cheryl Ross of Ocala, Florida; his sisters-in-law, Debbie (Colby) Askew, Melissa (Jeremy) Gamley, April Suttle and Theresa (Shawn) Fitzgerald; his brother-in-law, Raymond (Autumn) Watkins and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Funeral services will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Scott’s memory to the Glens Falls Titans softball team, c//o Matt O’Connor 3 Spruce Court, Queensbury, NY 12804.
Due to COVID regulations a maximum of 40 people are allowed in the building at one time and masks are mandatory.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
