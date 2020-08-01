Jan. 4, 1978 — July 30, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Scott George, 42, of Queensbury, passed away at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Born on Jan. 4, 1978 in Bradford, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Patricia (Sandy) Elbrecht of Niskayuna and the late Jeffrey A. George.

In 1992, Scott moved from Bradford, Pennsylvania to the Queensbury area, graduating from Queensbury High School.

After realizing his love of welding, he started his career as a welder and pipe fitter. Recently, Scott was a journeyman, working for the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 773 in Queensbury. Scott, along with his Local 773 brothers and sisters, was passionate about dedicating time to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to help children and local communities in need.

Remembered as a big kid himself, Scott was very outgoing and made friends at the drop of a hat. He loved children and was a loving father, husband, son and friend. He was a skilled bowler, having two 300 games. He was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He was the number one fan of his daughter, who played for the Glens Falls Titans softball league and worked hard at fundraising for the team.