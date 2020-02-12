March 12, 1964 — Feb. 11, 2020
CORINTH – Scott E. Woodcock, 55, of Oak Street, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born on March 12, 1964 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Joseph Sr. and Susan (St. John) Woodcock of Corinth.
Scott graduated from Corinth High School in 1982.
He was first employed as a cook at Thousand Acres Ranch in Stony Creek for several years, and at the Holiday Inn in Binghamton. He was then employed at the 88 Lumber Yard in Nineveh for several years.
Scott enjoyed working outside and doing landscaping. He also loved the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees, and going for walks.
Survivors besides his parents include three daughters, Jessica Hartman (Kevin) of Harpursville, Stephanie Simpson (Jackie) of Bradenton, Florida and Taylor Hidey (Brent) of Baltimore, Maryland; four grandchildren, Adriana, Hunter, Andyn and Easton; five siblings, Joe Woodcock Jr. (Liz) of Hadley, Lou Woodcock (Robin) of Corinth, Mike Woodcock (Terri) of Lake Luzerne, Jim Woodcock (Becki) of Corinth and Diana Lescault (Ron) of Corinth; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Scott’s request, there are no services.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Hogan and the staff at A3 at Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Scott during his illness.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
