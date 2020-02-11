Scott E. Therrien

Born in Glens Falls, New York on March 6, 1971, he was a son of Deborah W. (Fuller) Wade-Ward and his stepfather, George, of New York, and the late Eugene Therrien. Scott graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1989 and continued his education at Adirondack Community College. He managed a motel in Lake George before moving to Pennsylvania in 2011. He was currently employed as a manager at Milco Industries in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.

Scott was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, fishing, and camping, especially at their campsite at Lake Ontario. He was a sports fan who followed the New York Yankees, New York Giants and Syracuse Orange basketball teams. He was a huge “Star Wars” movie fan, and he liked listening to rock music and going to concerts.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of nearly 11 years, Deidre M (Wolfe) Therrien; his daughter Emily Therrien of New York; his son Seth Therrien and his wife, Ashley, of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania; his stepsons, Robert Ford and his fiancé Erika Daigle of New York; Bradly Ford and his fiancé, Morgan Kyttle, of Berwick, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Raelynn Therrien and Connor Brean. He was proud of his family and excited at the news of becoming grandpa “T” again. In addition to his mother and stepfather, Deborah and George, he also leaves behind a brother, Michael Therrien and his wife, Joann, of New York; his sister, Rachel Sandifur of Tennessee; as well as many nieces and nephews and several close friends who were like family to him.