Aug. 25, 1958—April 26, 2022

INDIAN LAKE — Scott DeLong, 63, of Big Brook Road, passed away Tuesday evening, April 26, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Aug. 25, 1958 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Gordon and Helen (Quimby) DeLong.

Scott worked for many years for NYSDEC at Lewey Lake Campground.

He enjoyed fishing, tinkering with the lawn mower in the yard and if you went to visit him, he was often in his recliner watching classic television shows. His love for John Wayne is the reason many referred to him as “Duke.”

He was predeceased by his parents and siblings: Valgene DeLong, Caroline Simmons, April Crosse, Lionel DeLong, Walter “Todd” DeLong, Gary DeLong, and Allan DeLong, Sr.

Survivors include three brothers: Kurt DeLong of Mooers, NY, Barry DeLong of Fort Edward, Randolph DeLong of Indian Lake; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In keeping with Scott’s wishes, there are no services scheduled.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 state Route 30, Indian Lake, NY 12842.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.