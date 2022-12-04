Sept. 6, 1973—Nov. 27, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Scott David Callanan, 49, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at Buck Mountain Trail.

Born on Sept. 6, 1973 in Troy, NY he was the son of Britton Francis and Sharon Grace (Brunick) Callanan.

He served in active duty for 20 years gaining the rank of AM1. Scott served in the U.S. Army from May of 1993 to October of 1997. He served in Bosnia and Germany while in the Army. Scott also served for the U.S. Navy from November of 1999 to June of 2015. While in the Navy, he served five deployments to the Arabian Gulf. He received the Navy Commendation medal along with Army and Navy Achievement Medals, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Good Conduct Medals, Terrorism Expeditionary Medals and many others.

Scott was a graduate of Mechanicville High School and earned a degree at Hudson Valley Community College. He was a member of the Mechanicville Fire Department and proudly served our country for 20 years.

Scott loved spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, and going to concerts. He pridefully supported his girls at their cheer events and would have done anything to make his family happy. He was an avid reader and loved to BBQ any chance he got. Scott was a loving and devoted husband and would have done anything for his family and friends. He will be sincerely missed.

He is predeceased by his mother, Sharon G. Callanan.

Scott is survived by his wife Shannon Callanan of Queensbury; his daughters: Skylar Callanan and Savannah Callanan of Queensbury; his father, Britt Callanan and stepmother Dawn Callanan of Mechanicville; his sisters: Veronica (Mike) Jones of Mechanicville, Kelly (Walter) Propst of Mechanicville; stepbrother, Alex (Rachel) Gerik of Greenfield Center; his stepsister, Emily (Joe) Delmonaco of Schenectady; and numerous loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard, 543 Glens St., Glens Falls, NY with reception to follow. In Honor of Scott, camo attire is encouraged.

Family and Friends are invited to and may call from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Those who wish to make a donation in Scott’s name may do so to the Wounded Warrior Project: support.woundedwarriorproject.org or to St. Jude: stjude.org.

For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.