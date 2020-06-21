Scott Bennett

CHESTERTOWN — Scott was born to Mavis and Robert Bennett on October 12, 1950 in Chestertown where he spent his early childhood adoring a life of adventure and sports with his family. Even from childhood, his athletic ability was vast and he excelled at baseball and basketball and loved the freedom of discovering the wonders of the Adirondacks on his bike. At age 13, he met his future wife, Janet, while mutually waterskiing on Friend’s Lake which began the pair’s lifelong passion for competitive waterskiing. In 1971, he moved to Syracuse and with the aid of Janet’s father, Hank Miner, excavated their Central Square property to build a waterski pond “Hank’s Pond” which was home to nightly practice and annual tournaments. In the winter months, he grew a deep love for snow skiing with his siblings at Gore Mountain which carried through the years as a lifelong tradition of ski trips out West to Park City with his family.