Scott Bennett

Oct. 12, 1950 — June 11, 2020
CHESTERTOWN — Scott was born to Mavis and Robert Bennett on October 12, 1950 in Chestertown where he spent his early childhood adoring a life of adventure and sports with his family. Even from childhood, his athletic ability was vast and he excelled at baseball and basketball and loved the freedom of discovering the wonders of the Adirondacks on his bike. At age 13, he met his future wife, Janet, while mutually waterskiing on Friend’s Lake which began the pair’s lifelong passion for competitive waterskiing. In 1971, he moved to Syracuse and with the aid of Janet’s father, Hank Miner, excavated their Central Square property to build a waterski pond “Hank’s Pond” which was home to nightly practice and annual tournaments. In the winter months, he grew a deep love for snow skiing with his siblings at Gore Mountain which carried through the years as a lifelong tradition of ski trips out West to Park City with his family.
Upon Hank’s retirement, Scott became the respected President of the family owned business, Mid-State Industrial Supply, which he continued to run with Janet and his son Chad and Chad’s wife Kelly, until his passing. Scott and Chad worked side-by-side in their sling room nearly every day.
Scott is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Janet (Miner) Bennett; his son Chad (Kelly) Bennett; daughter Dr. Nadia Bennett (Frank) Kunzier; four grandchildren, Jack Bennett, Finley Bennett, Tristan Kunzier and Willow Scott Kunzier; two brothers, Bruce Bennett and Edward Bennett; one sister, Pat (Bennett) Bullock; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Contributions may be made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Heifer International.
A celebration of his life will be held in the near future.
