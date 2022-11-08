March 31, 1961—Oct. 11, 2022

DIAMOND POINT — Scott A. Ovitt, Sr., 61, of East Schroon River Road, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home following a brief illness.

Born March 31, 1961 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late William and Betty (Rounds) Ovitt.

He was a lifelong resident of the area.

Scott honorably served his country in the United States Air Force until his discharge in 1978.

He was a man that was always on the go, which started at an early age as he began trapping and selling his furs for money to buy Christmas presents. He was a man of many talents and worked in the woods, logging, cutting firewood, and eventually paving.

Scott operated his own rig and started his business, T&J Trucking, hauling freight throughout the country.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a sister, Becky Tucker.

He is survived by his son, Scott Ovitt, Jr., of Diamond Point; and daughter, Santana Ovitt of NC; he is also survived by three grandchildren: Joseph Brown, Lilly Brown, and Zoey Nagy; and nephews: Jason and Justin Tucker.

At Scott’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.