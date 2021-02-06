GLENS FALLS—The exciting moments of pregnancy have turned into such sorrow and heartfelt loss with the death of our beautiful baby girl, Scarlitt Lynn-Hope Nix on January 27, 2021 at 8:33 am.

She leaves behind her loving family who will always love her. Scarlitt is the daughter of Alyssa Garney and Jacob Nix II and his fiance Victoria Bosford. In addition, she leaves behind siblings her sister Peyton, stepsister Sara Grace, brother’s Leland and Lorenzo; paternal grandparents being Heather Garney, boyfriend Chad and Carl Garney, Sr.; maternal grandparents Jennifer and Jacob Nix; aunt’s and uncle’s on mother’s side being older sister Jessica and her fiance Tory, Sr. and their son (Tory, Jr.), older sister Mercedes and her fiance Rian, Jr. and their five kids (Lexis, Zoey, Kaleb, Maddison and Aria); younger brother’s Carl, Jr. and his girlfriend Cindy and Adam; uncle’s on father’s side being Jared and Justin; with many other family and friends who already loved Scarlitt.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls for their incredible care provided to Scarlitt and the whole family even with the tough situations we had to face. But I would like to say a very big special thank you to the wonderful nurse Jamie, she was a lifesaver in such a tragic time. The family can’t thank everyone enough for all the thoughts and prayers.