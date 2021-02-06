GLENS FALLS—The exciting moments of pregnancy have turned into such sorrow and heartfelt loss with the death of our beautiful baby girl, Scarlitt Lynn-Hope Nix on January 27, 2021 at 8:33 am.
She leaves behind her loving family who will always love her. Scarlitt is the daughter of Alyssa Garney and Jacob Nix II and his fiance Victoria Bosford. In addition, she leaves behind siblings her sister Peyton, stepsister Sara Grace, brother’s Leland and Lorenzo; paternal grandparents being Heather Garney, boyfriend Chad and Carl Garney, Sr.; maternal grandparents Jennifer and Jacob Nix; aunt’s and uncle’s on mother’s side being older sister Jessica and her fiance Tory, Sr. and their son (Tory, Jr.), older sister Mercedes and her fiance Rian, Jr. and their five kids (Lexis, Zoey, Kaleb, Maddison and Aria); younger brother’s Carl, Jr. and his girlfriend Cindy and Adam; uncle’s on father’s side being Jared and Justin; with many other family and friends who already loved Scarlitt.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls for their incredible care provided to Scarlitt and the whole family even with the tough situations we had to face. But I would like to say a very big special thank you to the wonderful nurse Jamie, she was a lifesaver in such a tragic time. The family can’t thank everyone enough for all the thoughts and prayers.
It is with heavy hearts that we honor and say our goodbye to our sweet angel. Some people dream of angels, we held one in our arms.
A big thank you to ANA (Angel Names Association) for the help and assistance to make this tragic time a bit easier for myself and family.
Services are Monday February 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.