WARRENSBURG — Sarah “Sally” F. Chamberlain, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on June 19, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital, with her son and daughter by her side. Sarah was the daughter of Richard E. and Sadie (VanOrnam) Colby. Born in Chesterfield, Sarah was a 1942 graduate of Au Sable Forks High School. Affectionately known as Nana and Grandma Sally, Sarah previously resided in Warrensburg, Bolton Landing, and Au Sable Forks.
Sarah worked at F.W. Woolworth in Glens Falls, and was a housekeeper for numerous families in the Bolton Landing area for years. She loved going to work and often accompanied her daughter to work in her later years. Sarah enjoyed square dancing and will always be remembered as “Santa Nana.” Sarah cherished her time with her grandchildren sharing her love of baking for family events and holidays. The Thanksgiving gatherings at her home with her legendary baked beans will always be remembered.
Sarah was a member of the American Legion Post in Bolton Landing and later a member of the American Legion Post in Warrensburg. She was also a member of the Bolton Fireman’s Auxiliary for several years. She crafted numerous quilts for the American Cancer Society and attended two churches; The First Methodist Church in Warrensburg and the First Baptist Church in Bolton Landing.
Sarah was predeceased by her parents, Richard E. and Sadie (VanOrnam) Colby and her first husband, Florian J. Morehouse of Warrensburg and her second husband Ray A. Chamberlain of Bolton Landing; her seven brothers and sisters predeceased her as well: Richard (Denny) G. Colby, Scott Colby, Nina Joy, Flora Delorm, Dora Colby and Thelma Smith; Her infant granddaughter Sherry Duell, who passed away in 1970.
Surviving Sarah are children: Linda (Jerry) Hensler of Warrensburg, Donna (Rusty) Duell of Warrensburg, Randy (Wendy) Morehouse of Beverly Hills, Florida; grandchildren: Jerry (JoAnn) Hensler, Douglas (April) Duell of Glens Falls, David (Amanda) Duell, John (Miko) Hensler of Warrensburg, Darren (Diane) Duell of Warrensburg, Joe (Jess) Hensler, Kirsten (Andrew) Morehouse, Dominique (Patrick) Morehouse, and numerous great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff and residents at Countryside Adult Home and the Pruyn Pavilion. Sarah resided at the adult home for four years and the family is grateful for their wonderful care and compassion given to Sarah and her family.
A private, graveside service for family will be conducted in Warrensburg Cemetery.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
