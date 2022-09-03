Feb. 13, 1980—Aug. 29, 2022

MINERVA — It is with great sadness, Sarah M. Taylor, 42, passed into the arms of the Lord on Aug. 29, 2022. Born on Feb. 13, 1980, in Rutland, VT, she was the daughter of Tamara Schroeder and Donald Roberts III.

Sarah was a graduate of Glens Falls High School where she participated in the horticulture program at BOCES which is where she met her future husband, Scott Taylor in 1997.

With Scott at her side, she earned her degree in humanities and social sciences from Adirondack Community College. After graduating, Sarah worked in family service agencies helping others with kindness and compassion. She always wanted to help others.

Sarah and Scott were married on June 17, 2006, at the Hewitt Lake Club in Minerva, NY. They have two sons, Andrew James and Logan Reis who she cherished with her whole heart, they were her world. She loved being home with the boys but had many hobbies.

She could write so eloquently and loved reading and crystals, she made beautiful quilts, had flower and vegetables gardens, and created amazing pottery. Coming from a big family, she loved holidays and gatherings. Kayaking, fishing, campfires, all things family, this was Sarah.

Sarah was predeceased by her maternal grandfather Nelson Walker and paternal grandparents, Donald, and Shirley Roberts, Sr.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband Scott Taylor; children: Andrew Taylor and Logan Taylor of Minerva; mother, Tamara and John Schroeder of Queensbury; father, Donald Roberts III of Rutland, VT; maternal grandmother, Alberta (Skip) Walker of Hudson Falls; brother, Jason Rozell (Whytnney) of Glens Falls; in-laws, Peter (Paula) Taylor of Minerva; aunts: MaryLynn Walker (William) of Hudson Falls, Juanita Haseltine, Angela Andrews, Bonnie Benson (Gerald); uncle, Dale Walker (Ruth) all of Queensbury; brother-in-law, Jason Taylor (Marie) of Minerva; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Union Cemetery on the corner of Schuyler and Main Street, Fort Edward, NY.

The family wishes to thank the Hewitt Lake Club for their compassion, care and support.

Condolences may be sent directly to the Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.