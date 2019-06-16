Oct. 1, 1980 — June 14, 2019
CORINTH — Sarah K. (Dayton) Jerome, 38, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Oct. 1, 1980 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of Doreen (Burton) Dayton of Corinth and the late John Dayton Sr.
Sarah graduated from Corinth High School in 1999.
She was employed in the finishing department at Quad Graphics in Saratoga Springs for 12 years.
Sarah attended the Corinth Wesleyan Church for many years. She loved the church so much, along with her husband, she bought it when it came up for sale and converted it to a home.
She lived for her family and adored her three children.
Sarah loved music and listened to it all day. She also enjoyed hiking, the outdoors and was devoted to her job.
Besides her father, she was also predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Paul and Ruth (Carter) Dayton.
Survivors include her daughter, Bella Chessare and her father, Dan; and her sons, Preston and Keaton Jerome of Corinth and their father, Chad Jerome, all of Corinth; her mother, Doreen Dayton (Andy Bonavita) of Corinth; her stepmother, Lori (Towers) Dayton of Corinth; her siblings, Dianna Petrie (Doug) of Texas, John “Johnny” Dayton Jr. (Shannon) of Corinth, Rachel Rogers (Ryan) of Corinth, Matthew Benjamin of Corinth, Karla Hogan (Greg) of Texas, Sarah L. Allen (Korey) of Corinth, Peter Winslow of Corinth and Amy Kinns (Justin) of Corinth; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Sarah’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, with the Rev. Richard Osborne, officiating.
Burial will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Edward Liebers, Dr. Ayesha Sooriabalan, Deanna Veet, Glad Rag Saloon and staff, and our many friends and family for their countless prayers and acts of kindness given to the family and to Sarah during her illness.
The family suggests that memorials take the form of donations to Sarah’s children for their future needs, c/o Chad Jerome for beneficiaries, Isabella Chessare, Preston Jerome and Keaton Jerome, please mail to: Hudson River Community Credit Union, 312 Palmer Ave., Corinth, NY 12822.
