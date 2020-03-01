You have free articles remaining.
March 8, 1939 — Feb. 19, 2020
CLOVER, SC and GLENS FALLS — Mrs. Sarah Hunter Buttles, 80, a.k.a. “Silly Salli,” ran into the arms of Jesus on Feb. 19, 2020 when she finished her race (2 Timothy 4:7-8) at Lake Wylie Assisted Living in Clover, South Carolina after a courageous battle with angiosarcoma. You can view her complete obituary at www.mlfordsons.com.
