Sarah Hunter Buttles
0 entries

Sarah Hunter Buttles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sarah Hunter Buttles

March 8, 1939 — Feb. 19, 2020

CLOVER, SC and GLENS FALLS — Mrs. Sarah Hunter Buttles, 80, a.k.a. “Silly Salli,” ran into the arms of Jesus on Feb. 19, 2020 when she finished her race (2 Timothy 4:7-8) at Lake Wylie Assisted Living in Clover, South Carolina after a courageous battle with angiosarcoma. You can view her complete obituary at www.mlfordsons.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Buttles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News