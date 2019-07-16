Sarah F. (Eggleston) Jackson

January 25, 1925 — July 7, 2019
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA — Sarah “Sally” F. (Eggleston) Jackson, 94, of Ortega Highway, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home, following a brief illness.
Born on Jan. 25, 1925 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Edward Lester and Frances (Hamm) Eggleston.
Sally graduated from Corinth High School and got her nursing degree from White Plains Nursing School, becoming a registered nurse.
She was employed as a nurse, first at Glens Falls Hospital and then for Dr. Maxwell Mintz in Glens Falls for many years, until her retirement.
Sally moved to San Juan Capistrano, California in the 1990s, and resided with her dear friend and companion, Fred Voorhes on his ranch for several years.
She enjoyed sewing, working on her yard and flowers and riding on her bicycle along with her dog, Dozzer.
Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by four siblings, Edwin Eggleston, Mark Eggleston, Jane Eggleston and Louise Paparella; and her first husband, Howard Jackson.
Survivors include one daughter, Susan Villano (John) of South Glens Falls; one grandson, Edward Hubbell (Nicole) of Colorado; three great-grandchildren, Bella, Jake and Gillian; one brother, Robert Eggleston of Chateaugay; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank Sally’s friends and care givers for their kindness and compassionate care given to her during her illness.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
