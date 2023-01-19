Nov. 15, 1935—Jan. 17, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Sarah A Usher, 87, of Caroline Street in Queensbury passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Sarah was born in Glens Falls on Nov. 15, 1935 to Howard and Sarah Smith.

She spent her early years in Whitehall before moving to Hudson Falls graduating from Hudson Falls High School in 1953.

Sarah married Sheridan Usher on May 24, 1958 and remained married to him until his death in 2008.

Sarah was employed as a Senior Underwriter at The Glens Falls Insurance Company which later became Continental until she took an early retirement at the age of 50.

Although Sarah never had any children of her own she loved her two nephews and their children and grandchildren. She will be remembered as a friendly neighbor who enjoyed garage sales and who was active in the senior aquatics program at the YMCA.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister and her brother-in-law, Kaye and Henry Barbieri and her grand-nephew, John Barbieri, Jr.

Sarah is survived by her nephews: David Barbieri of Glens Falls and John Barbieri (Deborah) of Gansevoort; her great-nieces: Alexandra, Lydia (Joseph), Jessica (Matt), Kaitlyn (Shaun) and Jennifer Barbieri and their children.

At Sarah’s request there will be no calling hours.

The Rite of Committal will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

