Dec. 2, 1922 — Aug. 4, 2019

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Sara “Sally” Chardie, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born on Dec. 2, 1922 in Glens Falls, the daughter of David and Mary Barber.

After graduating from Glens Falls High School, Sally spent her career as an executive secretary at Glens Falls Insurance Co. from 1941-1977 and later for Continental Insurance Co.

Sally was an active member and past treasurer for many years at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church.

She loved to golf, but she could also be seen at every local Bingo game.

Sally had no children, but loved everyone else’s. She was happiest around all the little ones.

Sally resided for six years at The Home of the Good Shepherd which she considered her home.

One of four sisters, she was predeceased in death by Esther Fedelle, Nela Smith and Hazel Barber; as well as her two husbands, Sam Green (1947-1973) and Rocco Chardie (1977-1992).

She is survived by her nieces, Nancy Burch and Mary Ellen Collins; and several grand nieces and nephews; and her cousin, June Elliott.

Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Main St., South Glens Falls.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. with Archpriest Elias Nasr and Father Gregory Potter officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Arrangements are in the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.

Memorial donations may be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 1464, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

