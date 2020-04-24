Sandra Y. Davies
Sandra Y. Davies

Sandra Y Davies

July 15, 1930 — April 22, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE – Sandra Y. Davies Palmatier, 89, of Chatel Street, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on July 15, 1930 in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Rosamond (Friday) Young.

Sandy attended Troy High School and graduated from Russell Sage College with a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and Elementary Education in 1952.

She resided in Erie, Pennsylvania for a few years, before moving to Corinth, where she raised her family for several years. Most recently, she has been residing with her daughter in Lake Luzerne.

Sandy was employed at Corinth Central School, first as a high school physical education teacher for five years and then as an elementary school teacher for many years until her retirement in 1985. She also coached cheerleading, volleyball and field hockey.

She served for many years as a Girl Scout leader and worked as a camp counselor at Camp Skyward in South Corinth.

Sandy enjoyed roller skating, watching tennis on TV, playing bridge, doing ceramics, and going out to lunch.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one son, Byron Davies.

Survivors include three children, Dana E. Marcotte (Jamie) of Lake Luzerne, Evan J. Davies (Christine) of Corinth, and Abigail Davies of Sterling; nine grandchildren, Brecht Marcotte (Brianna), Mathew Marcotte (Kim), Gregory Marcotte (Alicia), Shannon Alford (Clinton), Evan Davies Jr. (Teresa), Jessica West (Dane), Matthew Berard (Kim), Dylan Schenk and her husband (David), and Aidan Davies; and 21 great-grandchildren.

A private celebration of Sandy’s life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Saratoga Hospital for their excellent and compassionate care given to Sandy and the kindness shown to her family during her time spent there.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Corinth Community Scholarship Association Inc., 105 Oak St., Corinth, NY 12822.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

