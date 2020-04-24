× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 15, 1930 — April 22, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE – Sandra Y. Davies Palmatier, 89, of Chatel Street, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on July 15, 1930 in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Rosamond (Friday) Young.

Sandy attended Troy High School and graduated from Russell Sage College with a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and Elementary Education in 1952.

She resided in Erie, Pennsylvania for a few years, before moving to Corinth, where she raised her family for several years. Most recently, she has been residing with her daughter in Lake Luzerne.

Sandy was employed at Corinth Central School, first as a high school physical education teacher for five years and then as an elementary school teacher for many years until her retirement in 1985. She also coached cheerleading, volleyball and field hockey.

She served for many years as a Girl Scout leader and worked as a camp counselor at Camp Skyward in South Corinth.

Sandy enjoyed roller skating, watching tennis on TV, playing bridge, doing ceramics, and going out to lunch.