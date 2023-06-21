Aug. 31, 1954—June 18, 2023

QUEENSBURY—Sandra Skoog McGugan, 68, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 18, 2023, with her loving husband by her side.

Born August 31, 1954 in Beverly, MA, she was the daughter of Joyce A. (Gordon) Lance of CT and the late Kenneth C. Lance.

She graduated from Utica Free Academy High School with the Class of 1972.

Sandra was a longtime employee of Southern New England Telephone out of Hartford, CT. She worked over 30 years at various Bell System Companies, starting out as an operator, eventually working her way through many positions before retiring as a Communications Equipment Technician.

She enjoyed everything in relation to Lake George, boating, swimming, fishing and camping. Her love of the lake started when she was born, with an annual three-week camping trip each summer to Lake George. These summers always included time in or on the lake.

Survivors in addition to her mother; include her husband of 31 years, James McGugan; her siblings: Judith Steigert of Westerly, RI, Janet (John) Gregor of Marlborough, CT, Kenneth A. Lance of Vero Beach, FL, and Kathi (Calvin) Yost of Manchester CT. She is also survived by her stepson, Alvin “JR” (Susan) Skoog of Manchester, CT; eight nieces; one nephew; four great-nieces and two great-nephews.

A memorial service will take place 11 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Donations can be made in Sandra’s name to American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or to your local chapter of the Salvation Army.

A special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.