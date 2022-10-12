June 10, 1950—October 7, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Sandra “Sandy” Lee St. Denis, 72, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving husband.

Born on June 10, 1950, in Potsdam, she was the daughter of the late Archie and Eleanor (Rust) Trimm.

Sandy enjoyed gardening, cooking and playing bingo.

On May 25, 1999, she married Wilfred St. Denis Sr.

In addition to her parents, Sandy was predeceased by her siblings, James Trimm, Phyllis White, Beverly White, Elaine Payne, Richard Trimm, Archie Trimm, Paul Trimm and Donna White; and her infant daughter, Robin.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Wilfred “Willie” St. Denis Sr.; her stepchildren, Wilfred St. Denis Jr. and Michele St. Denis; her children, Scott, Fred and Doug Jandreau; her grandchildren, Jazlyn St. Denis, Sierra Puppolo and JD Puppolo, Kaeisha, Kayla, Jasmine, Justin, Matthew, Haley and Isabella Jandreau; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

At Sandy’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Sandy’s memory can be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga, NY 12866 or American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to her granddaughter, Jazlyn. Also, to her nearest, dearest friend, Pat Gram. Thanks to Lea Winchell and the Tower 6 doctors and nurses at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Sandy’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.