Sandra P. Mannarino
Sandra P. Mannarino

ALBANY—Sandra O’Connor Mannarino, 80, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2021 at St. Peter’s Hospital.

Born and educated in Glens Falls she was the daughter of the late Harold and Ellen (Wood) O’Connor.

Sandra worked for 25 years at the Albany County District Attorney Office and she loved to travel.

She was the wife of the late Frank “Jock” Mannarino; mother of: Mark Mannarino, Tracey (Louis) Bliven and Scott Mannarino; sister of: Robert, Michael and John O’Connor and Patricia Kirvin; grandmother of: Natalie, Nick, Louis and Anthony; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

At this time her family is planning a private service for the spring. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com

