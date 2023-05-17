April 12, 1940—May 14, 2023

NEWNAN, GA — Mrs. Sandra Mary (Scott) Cerul, 83, beloved wife of Edward Joseph Cerul, Sr. for 57 years, both of Newnan, GA, formerly of Saugerties, NY and Wappingers Falls, NY, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 at home.

She was born April 12, 1940 in Bayshore, NY to the late James Stewart Scott and Carlotta Marion Adams Breier.

Sandy grew up on Long Island, and graduated in 1961 from Hartwick College in Oneonta, NY with a BS in nursing and a minor in psychological counseling. She began study toward her master’s degree at Teacher’s College of Columbia University in NYC, but left to marry Ed in 1966.

She was passionate about her work in labor and delivery and became the first RN instructor in Lamaze childbirth preparation in the U,S. She left the workforce when her first child was born, but continued teaching, becoming an active La Leche League leader and advocate for natural childbirth and breastfeeding.

She remained home with her five children until they were all in school, when she returned to nursing. She worked in hospital care and public health, and taught nursing at local colleges.

Later, she became Director of Patient Services for Tri-Cities & Helpmates, Inc. in Kingston, NY. She left there in 1992 to open her own Home Health Agency, My Nurse, in Mt. Marion, NY to provide home health nursing and aide services to the infirm, elderly and ill at home. Her agency employed many caregivers in Ulster County, NY and she was an active health care provider in the area for several years, retiring in 2000.

She then founded NanaPennyPockets, a group for heirloom sewers, and shared her creativity with that group of talented ladies for several years. She was a devout Catholic, active in Marriage Encounter, Cursillo, and the charismatic renewal, as well as many years of service in the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Sandy is survived by her sons: Edward (Christa) Cerul of Stanfordville, NY, James (Mindy) Cerul of Boiling Springs, SC, and Thomas Cerul of Mechanicville, NY; daughters: Heather (Anthony) Chirillo of Newnan, GA and Sara (Howard) Eaton of Joelton, TN; 19 grandchildren: Heather and Lauren Cerul, Anthony, Nicholas, Anna, Michael, Elizabeth, Gianna, and Vincent Chirillo, Aiden and Taya Cerul, Margaret, Lillian, and Isaac Cerul, Emily, Abigail, Madelyn, Caralyn, and Josef Eaton.

The Funeral Mass will be Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church, 771 Roscoe Road, Newnan, GA 30263, offered by Fr. Stephen Lyness. Burial to follow at the Senoia City Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday evening between 5-7 p.m. at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson St., Newnan, GA 30263.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions of food or money may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society in your own town or at https://svdpgeorgia.org/donate/.

