Feb. 26, 1945 — Nov. 16, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Sandra Marie (Vaughn) Waterman, 74, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Albany Medical Center after a short illness. Her loving family was by her side.
Born Feb. 26, 1945 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Helene (Nassivera) Vaughn.
Sandy graduated from Hudson Falls High School Class of 1962 and worked as the secretary at CWI in Queensbury until her retirement. She loved spending time with her granddaughter, as well as going to the ocean and playing Yahtzee with her good friends, Judy Wemmett and Diane Murray.
In addition to her parents, Sandy was predeceased by her sister, Sharon Robinson.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Darcy Paradis (David) of Hudson Falls; her granddaughter, Mackenzie Paradis; her sister, Bonnie Itzo of St. Petersburg, Florida; her brother, Kevin Vaughn of Glens Falls; as well as several nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
At Sandy’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A celebration of Sandy’s life will be conducted at a later date.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the general and vascular surgeons at Albany Med as well as to the nurses in the surgical ICU that took exceptional care of her and them.
In lieu of flowers, Sandy requests that everyone register to be an organ donor as she herself had received a kidney from a generous person that had done so for her. To register please visit donatelife.ny.gov, or check the box when you renew your drivers license.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.