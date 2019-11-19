{{featured_button_text}}
Sandra Marie (Vaughn) Waterman

Feb. 26, 1945 — Nov. 16, 2019

HUDSON FALLS — Sandra Marie (Vaughn) Waterman, 74, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Albany Medical Center after a short illness. Her loving family was by her side.

Born Feb. 26, 1945 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Helene (Nassivera) Vaughn.

Sandy graduated from Hudson Falls High School Class of 1962 and worked as the secretary at CWI in Queensbury until her retirement. She loved spending time with her granddaughter, as well as going to the ocean and playing Yahtzee with her good friends, Judy Wemmett and Diane Murray.

In addition to her parents, Sandy was predeceased by her sister, Sharon Robinson.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Darcy Paradis (David) of Hudson Falls; her granddaughter, Mackenzie Paradis; her sister, Bonnie Itzo of St. Petersburg, Florida; her brother, Kevin Vaughn of Glens Falls; as well as several nieces and nephews.

At Sandy’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.

A celebration of Sandy’s life will be conducted at a later date.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the general and vascular surgeons at Albany Med as well as to the nurses in the surgical ICU that took exceptional care of her and them.

In lieu of flowers, Sandy requests that everyone register to be an organ donor as she herself had received a kidney from a generous person that had done so for her. To register please visit donatelife.ny.gov, or check the box when you renew your drivers license.

