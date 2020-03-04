Sandra M. Angus

Nov. 16, 1939 — March 1, 2020

GRANVILLE– Sandra Maye Angus, 80, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 1, 2020. The daughter of Lawrence and Elizabeth (Libby) Redmond, Sandra was born on Nov. 16, 1939 in Whitehall.

She attended Whitehall High School and lived in Whitehall for most of her life before moving to Granville.

Aside from card games of thirty-one, bingo, crossword puzzles, and daytime television, Sandy was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. Sandy will be remembered fondly as someone who told it the way it was, without regret. Her family will forever be inspired by her bravery and determination, which were unwavering until the very end.

She is survived by her children, Wayne and his wife Tammy Angus of Whitehall, Beth and her husband Doug Myer of Granville, and Joellen and her husband Ray Winters of Granville. Sandy is also survived by her three granddaughters, whom she loved immensely, Madison, Morgan and Jordan. Her sisters Eileen and her husband Gus Breault of Whitehall, Jean and her late husband Norman Carr of Whitehall and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Sandy is predeceased by her parents, her brothers, William and his wife Sandy Redmond, Robert Redmond, her sisters Linda Redmond and Shirly Redmond.