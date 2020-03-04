Sandra M. Angus
Sandra M. Angus

Sandra M. Angus

Nov. 16, 1939 — March 1, 2020

GRANVILLE – Sandra Maye Angus, 80, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 1, 2020. The daughter of Lawrence and Elizabeth (Libby) Redmon, Sandra was born on Nov. 16, 1939 in Whitehall.

She attended Whitehall High School and lived in Whitehall for most of her life before moving to Granville.

Aside from card games of thirty-one, bingo, crossword puzzles, and daytime television, Sandy was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. Sandy will be remembered fondly as someone who told it the way it was, without regret. Her family will forever be inspired by her bravery and determination, which were unwavering until the very end.

She is survived by her children, Wayne (Tammy) Angus of Whitehall, Beth (Dog) Myer of Granville, and Joellen (Ray) Winters of Granville. Sandy is also survived by her three granddaughters whom she loved immensely, Madison, Morgan and Jordan; her sisters, Eileen (Gus) Breault of Whitehall, Jean and her late husband Norman Carr of Whitehall; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Sandy was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, William (Sandy) Redmond, Robert Redmond; her sisters, Linda Redmond and Shirly Redmond.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Timothy Zagar and the team at C. R. Wood Cancer Center at the Glens Falls Hospital for their compassion, understanding, and sense of humor over the past two years.

As per Sandy’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

In honor of her love for children, the family asks that any donations be made to the Make a Wish Foundation, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

