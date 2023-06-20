July 18, 1965—June 15, 2023

EASTON — Sandra (Rymph) Quinn, age 57, of Easton, NY, gracefully earned her wings on June 15, 2023, joining her precious grandson, Westen Tommell.

Sandy was a loving daughter, caring sister, devoted mother, fun-loving aunt and most importantly, adored “Meme” to her grandchildren.

Sandy’s memory will be cherished by her daughters: Elizabeth (Sam) Tommell and Emily Quinn (Tyler Curtin); and her beloved grandchildren: Hadley Tommell, Ayden, and Ellie Curtin; as well as her four-legged best friend and copilot, Sammy. She is survived by her parents, Donald and Thelma Rymph; her siblings: Stuart (Mary Beth) Rymph and Stephanie (Kevin) Booth; and longtime companion, Rick Moore, and his family. Also, left to carry on her legacy, dear friend, and business partner, Sean Quinn; as well as her sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and fourteen nieces and nephews.

Born on July 18, 1965, in Rutland, Vt., growing up Sandy was a founding member of the Easton Guys & Gals 4-H Club, showed Holsteins at the Washington County Fair, was an avid runner and enjoyed endless laughter and many adventures, including a trip to Holland, with her lifelong best friend, Lisa Hommel. Sandy attended Greenwich Central School, graduating in the Class of ‘83. She studied Ag Business at Cornell University, earning her Bachelor’s degree in 1987. Throughout her work life, Sandy held positions as a Financial Analyst at Walden Savings Bank and Comptroller at Allen Farm Equipment. She also proudly served as a partner in Kernel Acres and Owner/Operator of K.A. Sunset View Farm. She imparted her wisdom and passion for animals as a mentor to many young people who were looking to further their interests in the agricultural industry.

Sandy was an active and valued member of her community. When her girls were younger, she dedicated her time as a Sunday School Teacher at Greenwich United Presbyterian Church and was a board member of the Washington County FSA, the Washington County Insurance Cooperative and a longtime member of the Dairy Calf and Heifer Association.

Sandy served on the Greenwich Ag Advisory Board and was a past member of Washington County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers. Sandy was a remarkable woman with a heart of gold. Her contagious laughter filled our lives with joy, and her ability to effortlessly connect with everyone she met was truly remarkable.

Sandy’s selflessness knew no bounds, even on the most challenging days, as she always wore a smile that could brighten the darkest of days. Her unconditional love for her family and friends was the source of her boundless happiness, and she instilled in each of us the importance of carrying on her legacy with grace and joy. Sandy’s radiant smile and unwavering willingness to lend a listening ear and offer a helping hand will forever be cherished and remembered.

Her best moments were spent with her beloved grandchildren, working alongside her daughters on the farm, attending gatherings supporting local agriculture and enjoying time with friends and family.

In honor of Sandy’s beautiful and courageous life, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sandra Quinn Memorial Foundation to support students pursuing their interests in the field of agriculture. Donations can be sent to 249 Sarles Ferry Road, Schaghticoke, NY 12154.

Sandy will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched. Her memory will forever remain in the hearts of her loved ones, who will remember her as a source of unwavering love and support.

Please join her family on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. at K.A. Sunset View Farms, 249 Sarles Ferry Road, Schaghticoke, NY 12154 for a Celebration of Sandy’s Life.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834.