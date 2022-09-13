June 23, 1951—Sept. 9, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Sandra Lynn Harrington, 71, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Friday evening, September 9, 2022, after a long illness.

Born on June 23, 1951, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Douglas and Janice (Hamilton) Newcomb.

Sandra grew up in Hudson Falls and graduated from Hudson Falls High School.

Following her graduation, she worked for Glens Falls National Bank for several years, working her way up to assistant marketing director.

Sandra enjoyed collecting and visiting lighthouses and most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Carol Sutton.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley Harrington, Jr. of Glens Falls; her children: Michael (Megan) Paradis; and their children: Alessa Paradis, Kiera Paradis of Queensbury; and Jennifer Paradis; and her children: Ashana Pratt, Dravin Pratt, Karleah Paradis, Silas Paradis and Niko Paradis of Hudson Falls; her great-grandchild, Nova Bristol; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Oneida Community Church on Sunnyside Road in Queensbury, with Pastor Mark Bailey, officiating.

Burial will at a later date at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Saratoga.

Donations in Sandra’s memory may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1003 New Loudon Rd., Cohoes, NY 12047.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.