BUDD LAKE, NJ — Sandra Lea Fisher (nee Wiss), 82 years old, passed away unexpectedly at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born to Simon and Beatrice Wiss in Queens, she had lived in Teaneck, New Jersey before moving to Budd Lake many years ago.
Sandra was a secretary for AT&T in Parsippany, New Jersey for many years. She was very active with the Mount Olive Senior Center and the Mount Olive Library.
Sandra was predeceased by her husband, Sheldon Fisher (1987) and is the devoted mother of Dean Fisher and his wife, Catherine of Bolton Landing, Scott Fisher and his wife, Lori of Greensboro, North Carolina and Ilene Sargent and her husband, Scott of Wantage Twp., New Jersey. She was also the loving grandmother of Stacy, Erin, Rob, Beth and Eric and cherished great grandmother(GiGi) of Shawn, Owen and Anthony and dear sister of Rochelle Wasserman of Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
Private cremation services by Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex, NJ. A celebration of Sandra’s Life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial gifts to Make A Wish, NJ would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com.
