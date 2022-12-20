Sandra Lawrence

Nov. 23, 1947—Dec. 16, 2022

GRANVILLE, NY — Sandra Lee (Sweet) Lawrence, 75, of Granville, NY died unexpectedly Friday morning, December 16, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on November 23, 1947, in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of Robert and Catherine (Thompson) Sweet.

Mrs. Lawrence grew up in Glens Falls and has been a longtime resident of Granville.

She married Leaman James Lawrence on May 1, 1964 in West Glens Falls, NY.

Mrs. Lawrence had been a member of the East Hebron Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed square dancing, camping, gardening, and cooking.

Survivors include her husband Leaman; two daughters: Wendy King and Cindy McFarren (John), all of Granville, NY; a son, Colin Lawrence of Ft. Ann; five grandchildren: Rachael, Ian, Ashley, Miranda, and Jacob; six great-grandchildren; nine siblings: Linda Gonya of Glens Falls, Larry Sweet of SC, Dawn Sweet, Gary Sweet, Keith Sweet, Michael Sweet all of Glens Falls, Alicia LaVallee of Ticonderoga, and Jaimie Sweet of Ft. Ann; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Lawrence; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a sister, Christine Mayer.

Friends may call on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, VT. Burial will be at a later date in the Calvary Cemetery, Rutland, VT.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. https://alz.org/