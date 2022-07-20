March 24, 1952—July 17, 2022
GLENS FALLS — Sandra L. Hayes, of Glens Falls, passed away July 17, 2022, at the age of 70.
Sandra was born on March 24, 1952 in Ticonderoga, NY, the third child of Edward and Helen Charlton.
Sandy grew up to become a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother as well as a devoted sister, aunt, cousin and friend to so many others who had the wonderful blessing of knowing her. Simply put, her love knew no bounds. Anyone who knew her will tell you this.
Sandra is survived by James L. Hayes, her husband of 53 years; their children: Patrick and Jamey; her daughter-in-law Tina; grandchildren: Robert, Catherine, Heather and Mya; and great-granddaughter RaeLynn; as well as more siblings, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends than can fit on this page.
A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road in Queensbury. In lieu of flowers, please buy yourself something nice. That’s how Sandy would have liked it.
For those who wish, online condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
