Sandra Joyce (Benson) Ogilvie

Feb. 29, 1940—Sept. 1, 2022

WHITE CREEK — Sandra Joyce (Benson) Ogilvie, 82, of White Creek, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, after a brief stay at the Center for Nursing and Rehab at Hoosick Falls.

Sandy was born on Feb. 29, 1940, to Homer and Dorothy (Burch) Benson of Eagle Bridge. Mom spent her whole life on the Benson family farm. She attended Gramma Moses Schoolhouse until the fourth grade and finished high school graduating from Hoosick Falls Central School.

Mom loved music and sports including playing the clarinet in the high school band and cheerleading for the football and basketball teams. While cheering at one of the football games, she caught the eye of a young fella with a funny last name. Aug. 10, 2022, we celebrated 65 years of love that our parents shared.

Mom and dad were married Aug. 10, 1957, and she was a stay-at-home mom until Tim started kindergarten, and then became a self-taught bookkeeper for Harrison Vending Systems in Hoosick Falls for 25 years.

Mom loved life and kids so she was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, summer softball coach with dad, camping with us kids including her brother Len and then all the grandkids. She was very passionate about her flower gardens, mowing the lawns, feeding the birds, going to the car races and supporting all of us at our sporting events and Benson Auto Racing Team.

After mom retired, she loved spending every day at home with dad and planning trips with their camper to the NASCAR races. Sunday night tea with our families in Hoosick Falls was great fun and we are blessed to have such a big family.

Sandy leaves behind her family who loves her so much, husband, Dick; her children: Tammy Lynn Ogilvie and her children: Kenny (Sarah) Barber, Justin (Darci) LaRoche, Jeff (Stephanie) LaRoche, along with eight great-grandchildren; Terry (Howie) Andrew and their children: Marshall, Nicholas (Lynn), Brandon (Tara), Jeremiah (Kristin), Abraham (Sara), Sandy (Andy) Thomas, along with 14 great grandchildren; Tim (Jennifer) Ogilvie and their children: Rhilynn and Kaedin; her brother, Len (Cheryl) Benson and family; mom’s forever sisters: Isabel McGuire and Norma Petit; and also many friends and church family members.

Calling hours are Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, from 4–7 p.m. at the Center White Creek Baptist Church, 28 Center White Creek Lane, White Creek. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the church with Rev. Melissa Weatherwax officiating.

Interment will follow at Center White Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Eagle Bridge Methodist Church, C/O Joan LeBarron, 3625 State Route 67, Buskirk, NY 12028.

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.