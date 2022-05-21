May 6, 1951—May 13, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Sandra Jean Curtis-Rozelle, 71, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, after a brief illness.

Born May 6, 1951, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of David and Eleanor (Stott) Curtis.

Sandra graduated from Greenwich High School and went on to attend Albany Business College.

She loved growing up on the Curtis farm and spending time with her animals and her family, especially her grandchildren. Sandra also enjoyed swimming, babysitting, being an umpire and playing sports.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was predeceased by her husband, James S. Rozelle; and brother, Stephen Curtis.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Jason, Sarah, James (Jill), Joshua (Cynthia), and Stacie (Keith); grandchildren: Michael, Hayley, Ashlie, Ryan, Brandon, Jared, Olivia, Javen, Paige, Carly, Kyla, Jr., Everlea, and Piper; sisters: Sharon (Scott) and Gail; brothers: Tom (Rose), Larry (Gerryanne), and Bruce (Mary); in-laws: Karen (Owen), Sandra (Thomas), and Bennie (Theresa); nieces, nephews, and cousins: Steven, Christopher, Laurie, Todd, Tyler, Gerald, and Larry.

There will be no services.

In loving memory of Sandra, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.