Sept. 1, 1940 — July 6, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Sandra Jean (Anderson) Talejkowski, 79, of Glens Falls passed away on July 6, 2020 with her family at her side. Born in Glens Falls on Sept. 1, 1940 she was the daughter of the late Raymond F. and Pauline R. (Mitchell) Anderson.

Sandy was almost 80 years old but was still young at heart. Sandy enjoyed puzzles, dancing and bingo but there was nothing she enjoyed more than her family. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She will always be remembered for her beautiful Christmas trees and decorations. Sandy loved sharing her stories with anyone who would like to listen. She was an amazing mother, Grandma, and GiGi. Everything she did was for her family. Sandy married Alfred O. Talejkowski Sr. on Oct. 4, 1958. Sandy had a full life and had traveled all over the country but always found her way back home.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Adam Morgan; sisters, Donna Ann Hendley and Patricia Jenders; and brothers, Donald, James and Raymond Anderson.