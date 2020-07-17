Sept. 1, 1940 — July 6, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Sandra Jean (Anderson) Talejkowski, 79, of Glens Falls passed away on July 6, 2020 with her family at her side. Born in Glens Falls on Sept. 1, 1940 she was the daughter of the late Raymond F. and Pauline R. (Mitchell) Anderson.
Sandy was almost 80 years old but was still young at heart. Sandy enjoyed puzzles, dancing and bingo but there was nothing she enjoyed more than her family. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She will always be remembered for her beautiful Christmas trees and decorations. Sandy loved sharing her stories with anyone who would like to listen. She was an amazing mother, Grandma, and GiGi. Everything she did was for her family. Sandy married Alfred O. Talejkowski Sr. on Oct. 4, 1958. Sandy had a full life and had traveled all over the country but always found her way back home.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Adam Morgan; sisters, Donna Ann Hendley and Patricia Jenders; and brothers, Donald, James and Raymond Anderson.
Sandy leaves behind her husband, Al; one son, Alfred O. Talejkowski Jr., of New Braunfels; and five daughters, Cynthia Genger and husband, Russel, of New Braunfels, Donna Fuller and husband, Ray, of Melbourne, Florida, Sally Abare of New Braunfels, Crystal Morgan and her fiancé, Charles Fallen, of Hudson Falls and Linda Taylor of Glens Falls. She was a loving grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of five. Her siblings include Roberta Allen, Anita Bishop, Mike Anderson and Harry Anderson. Sandy will also be missed by several nieces and nephews across the country.
Friends may call upon the family Thursday, July 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. The Queensbury V.F.W. Post No. 6196 Ladies Auxiliary will perform a brief service during the calling hours.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Thomas Morette, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glens Falls.
The Rite of Committal will immediately follow services at St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Queensbury.
The family will have a celebration of life following services at The V.F.W. on Cooper St. in Glens Falls.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
