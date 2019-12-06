Sandra J. Pratt

Nov. 10, 1937 — Nov. 26, 2019
BOLTON LANDING — Sandra “Sandy” J. Pratt, 82, passed away peacefully at her home in Bolton Landing on Nov. 26, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Sandy was born on Nov. 10, 1937, in Ilion, New York, to the late Malcolm Dewitt and Mary Elizabeth (Wilson) Roberts of East Norwalk, Connecticut. She graduated from East Norwalk High School and attended the University of Connecticut. She then began working for Sperry Rand in South Norwalk where she met her best friend and loving husband of almost 60 years, Richard (Dick) A. Pratt of Worcester, Massachusetts.
Growing up, Sandy enjoyed her summers spending time with family and friends at Bolton’s Huddle Beach. In the spring of 1973, Sandy and Dick, along with the families of Sandy’s brother, Derry and sister, Nancy moved to Bolton Landing and became co-owners of the Bolton Pines Motel and Bolton’s original Stewarts store.
After the sale of the businesses, Sandy and Dick purchased their permanent residence in Bolton Landing and continued to raise their family there. Sandy then worked in healthcare administration until her retirement in 2002.
Sandy was active in her community participating in the town variety shows, a league bowler, volunteering for the church and attending every school event of her children and grandchildren. In her quiet time, she was an avid reader and enjoyed the challenge of a good crossword puzzle. Sandy loved her beach time, and every summer she could be found in the same spot at the “Old” beach where she was known as “Gramma Sandy” to any kid in search of a Tootsie Pop.
Besides her parents, Sandy was predeceased by her sister, Mary-Bet Haux, and brother-in-law, Frank Haux.
She is survived by her husband, Richard A. Pratt of Bolton Landing; her children, Donald H. Pratt of Queensbury, Douglas A. (Laura) Pratt of Paoli, Pennsylvania, Michelle E. Calzada of Bolton Landing and Tamara L. Malone of Diamond Point; siblings, Derry (Anna) Roberts and Nancy (Carl) Kluck all of Florida; her nine grandchildren, Michael, Tyler, Benjamin, Evan, Kevin, Sarah, Cameron, Daniel and Zoe; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the T2 nurses and staff of Glens Falls Hospital and the caregivers of High Peaks Hospice. At Sandy’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services planned. The family will host a lifetime celebration in the spring after her ashes are laid to rest at the Blessed Saint Sacrament Church in Bolton Landing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bolton Scholarship Fund or as an extra gift to your favorite charity.
Condolences may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
