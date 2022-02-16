Sandra Edith Bigelow

July 7, 1943—Feb. 14, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Sandra Edith Bigelow went to Heaven on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born July 7, 1943 in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Edith Mae (Fowler) Dingman.

Sandi’s greatest Joy was spending time with her eight children, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She loved gardening, scrapbooking, camping, fishing, picnics, birdwatching and hosting both Fourth of July get togethers and Christmas Eve with a house full of love and laughter. Sandi loved having her entire family together.

In addition to her parents, Sandi was predeceased by her beloved son Robert Labshere II, her beautiful daughter Shelly Labshere, her precious grandsons, Robert Labshere III, and Brian Bigelow, Jr., her brother Ronald Dingman, her sister Shirley Ramsey, her sister Eileen Woodward, her brother-in-law Jack A. Woodward, her sister, Carol Tracey Dingman, and her son-in-law Harry J. Rivers, Jr.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Robert Bigelow; her children: Dan (Bonnie) Labshere, Deborah (Larry) Moses, Robert (Patty) Bigelow, Brian (Cindy) Bigelow, Sr., Sherry Rivers, and Michael (Terry) Bigelow; her brother John Dingman and his wife Kris; her sister Jean Taft; her daughter-in-law Lisa Joerg; and many precious grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews; and The Fresh Air Children that she hosted throughout the years.

At Sandi’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Celebration of Sandi’s Life will be celebrated at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the kind, caring health care team of High Peaks Hospice, especially Kerrie Ann and April.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandi’s memory may be sent to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

