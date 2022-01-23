Jan. 27, 1969—Dec. 20, 2021

YARMOUTH, ME — Sandra Danine Rapp passed peacefully from this life on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 surrounded by her family at home. She was deeply loved.

Born January 27, 1969, in Denver, CO, Sandra leaves behind her husband Carl Douglas Rapp; daughters: Emma Cathrine Rapp and Charlotte Dane Rapp; mother, Mary Ellen Kristensen; sister, Deborah Fischer; niece, Hannah Fischer; nephew, Kristian Fischer; brother, Daniel Kristensen; sister-in-law, Nicole Kristensen; niece, Kaelee Kristensen; nephew, Bryce Kristensen; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, in-laws and friends. She was predeceased by her beloved father Dr. Alfred Emory Kristensen, brother Erik Kristensen, and brother-in-law Todd Fischer.

At the center of Sandra’s life was family, the arts, nature, and kindness. She made those closest to her feel heard and seen for who they are. Her circle of strong female friends were a source of support, long walks, and shared wisdom on raising kids, training husbands, and good books. Sandra was inspired by the resilience of her sister Deb, was grateful for the life her parents provided, and thankful for the friendship of her Spiegel cousins. Pragmatic, smart, and unpretentious, she brought a gentle smile and elegance to every encounter.

After her father’s service in the U.S. Navy, the Kristensen family made their home in Glens Falls, NY where Sandra and her siblings grew up water and snow skiing in the Adirondacks. Her happiest childhood memories were holidays with extended family and fake cousins spent on Glen Lake, Long Island, and Nantucket.

Sandra graduated from Lake George High School and was a Class of 1991 graduate of Wellesley College in Massachusetts, where she majored in biology, found her voice, and made lifelong friendships.

After Wellesley, Sandra started on the Development Team of the Worcester Art Museum while also working part time in the evenings teaching English as a second language to a new American immigrant.

She met Carl at the front door of the museum in the fall of 1993, she, at work for the annual Gala, and he, finding the necessary courage to introduce himself, sparking a 28-year love story. They were married on Lake George on Labor Day weekend 1997 and soon after moved to Philadelphia to start a family. They lived their vows in a life filled with kitchen dancing, rescue dogs, sunset gin and tonics, New England lake life, date nights, close friends, and most importantly, raising Emma and Charlotte to be independent, authentic, and kind women who were her greatest joy. With Ella Fitzgerald in accompaniment, and Robert Frost for inspiration, it was a good life made whole by many small daily moments of love and purpose.

Sandra’s professional work remained in the service of great nonprofit organizations as either a development officer or grant writer, beginning at the Wharton School at Penn, Princeton Day School, Heritage Land Conservancy, Art Sphere, the National Foundation for Celiac Awareness, Angel Flight East and, during the final months of her life, volunteering for the Appalachian Trail Club of Maine. Inspired by her daughters, Sandra returned to school twice. First, to earn a paralegal degree in 2011, and again in 2018 to finish her master’s in art history and arts administration from Temple University.

Her two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer was fought with grace, dignity, and resolve. We thank everyone who sent sustenance and love during the past months and remain forever indebted to the extraordinary people at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Penn Medicine, Hospice of Southern Maine, and Sandra’s many healers and caregivers. Their work was a gift and a constant display of the power of human kindness.

The family plans to celebrate Sandra’s life sometime in the new year, followed by a private burial in New England. In lieu of flowers Sandra asked that a donation be made in her name to either the Worcester Art Museum of Worcester, MA (www.worcesterart.org) or the Appalachian Mountain Club, Boston chapter, (www.amcboston.org).