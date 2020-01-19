May 27, 1945 — Jan. 14, 2020

GLOVERSVILLE — Sandra Ann Tennant, 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born on May 27, 1945, she was the daughter of Edward Taylor and Audrey M. Pikul.

Sandra earned her GED through Lake George Central School, and then attended classes at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury, where she earned an associate degree.

She proudly served as the manager of housekeeping for the Fort William Henry in Lake George, where she worked for many, many years.

On April 4, 1987, Sandra married John Tennant in Lake George.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Above everything else, she loved Mia, her furry baby, visits from family and friends, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed puzzle books, having coffee, telling stories, and Sunday dinners with Scott, her son and Nancy, his late fiancé.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Justin Westcott in 2009.