May 27, 1945 — Jan. 14, 2020
GLOVERSVILLE — Sandra Ann Tennant, 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born on May 27, 1945, she was the daughter of Edward Taylor and Audrey M. Pikul.
Sandra earned her GED through Lake George Central School, and then attended classes at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury, where she earned an associate degree.
She proudly served as the manager of housekeeping for the Fort William Henry in Lake George, where she worked for many, many years.
On April 4, 1987, Sandra married John Tennant in Lake George.
You have free articles remaining.
Above everything else, she loved Mia, her furry baby, visits from family and friends, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed puzzle books, having coffee, telling stories, and Sunday dinners with Scott, her son and Nancy, his late fiancé.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Justin Westcott in 2009.
Those left to cherish and nurture her memory are her husband, John Tennant; her children, Scott Westcott, Todd Westcott, Robin Westcott, and her fiancé Skip Harris, and Teal Healy and her husband, Tree, and Michael Bellinger; her grandchildren, Stephen Westcott, and his wife Liz Westcott, Meghan Jennings, Audrey Westcott, Audreyonia Moss, Kevin Jennings, Ana Card and her husband Sean, Kasandra Westcott, Kayla Westcott and Camaya and Michael Santerre; her great-grandchildren, Brayden Schermerhorn, Kayleighonia (Skeeter) Petteys, Alexis Middleton, Isiah Westcott, Alexander (Scout) Santerre, Charlee Card; her brothers, David Taylor, Robert Taylor and John Taylor; she will also be dearly missed by Mia.
Calling hours will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A funeral service will immediately follow at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.
There will be a gathering at Gram’s apartment, 60A Broad St., Glens Falls, following the services. All are welcome.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all at High Peaks Hospice for their kindness, compassion and attentiveness.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.