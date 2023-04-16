April 18, 1943—April 5, 2023
QUEENSBURY—Sandra A. Leahy age 79 passed away Wednesday April 5, 2023, at Elderwood at Ticonderoga.
Born on April 18, 1943, in Glens Falls, New York. She was the daughter of the late Frederick J. Fanfear and Alice M. Gifford.
Sandra graduated from Glens Falls High School and later earned a degree in Nursing.
Sandra was employed at ARC and Fort Hudson Nursing Home before retiring.
Sandra loved spending time with her beloved pets Kyle and Casey. She loved all animals, especially horses and riding gymkhanas in her younger years. She loved boating, fishing, and shopping with her family.
Besides her parents, she was deceased by her loving husband, Edward T. Leahy, Sr., her son, Gary Sanders, her sister, Linda Toby and beloved pets, Danny, and Katie.
Survivors include her son, Edward T. Leahy, Jr., and daughter-in-law, Joan Leahy of Hudson Falls, NY. Stepson, Matthey Leahy and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Wells of Queensbury, NY. Stepdaughter, Mary Beth Stuart of Kansas City and daughter-in-law, Betsy Sanders of Queensbury, NY. Siblings brother, James Barber, Sr., sister-in-law, Donna Barber. Brother, Donald Barber, and companion, Bonnie Manney. Brother, Burton Barber, and companion, Jane Barber. Brother-in-law, Frank Leahy, sister-in-law, Patricia Leahy. Grandchildren, Melissa Sanders, Andrew Sanders, Michael Sanders, and. Bonnie Niland. Great Grandchildren, Samantha Little and Joshua Little. Best friend, Bonnie Hanna, and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30pm on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Glens Falls Cemetery, Glens Falls, NY.
To leave the family an online condolence visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.
