January 4, 1942—June 15, 2019
SCHROON LAKE — Samuel R. Venner, 77, passed away Saturday June 15, 2019 at home with his family by his side after a second valiant battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 4, 1942 in Ticonderoga, the son of the late Samuel and Elizabeth Venner.
Sam was predeceased by the love of his life and his wife of 49 years 7 months and 1 day, Barbara Bump Venner who passed May 27, 2013.
Sam served in the U.S. Army Reserve in the 625th Engineers in Elizabethtown, New York from 1961 until his honorable discharge in 1967.
In 1967 Sam was employed by the Town of Schroon Highway Department, in 1985 he was elected superintendent of the department and held that position with honor and dignity until his retirement in 1996. He was a former member of the Essex County and the New State Superintendent of Highways Associations.
After his retirement he continued to operate heavy equipment for Bud Rodick, Kevin Moses, Larry Shiell and up until a year ago for Mike Marsdan.
Sam was a former 25 year member of the Schroon Lake Volunteer Fire Department, a former member of BPO Elks lodge #1494 of Ticonderoga and The Town of Schroon Lions Club. He was a member of the American Legion Post #982, and over the past few years found a loving family with the Schroon Lake Community Church.
Sam was an avid golfer; he was a member of the Schroon Lake Golf Course where he played in the men’s league, the couple’s league and many local tournaments over the years. For years he and his brother Fred AKA (The Brothers) could be seen nearly every morning at around 6:30 a.m. playing their 9 hole round.
Sam is survived by his daughters, Vicki (Roger) Belleville of Ballston Spa and Valerie (Craig) DeZalia of Schroon Lake; his brother, Fred (Patricia) Venner of Schroon Lake; his grandchildren, Naomi, Katherine, Derek, Dawson, Brett, Cara and Christy; and his great-grandchildren, Gabryell, Brooke, Landon and Jayce; his dear friend, Patricia Fero and family; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US Route 9, Schroon Lake. Interment will follow with Military Honors at the Severance Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home from noon until the service at 2 p.m.
The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to High Peaks Hospice, PO Box 192, Port Henry, NY 12974 or the Schroon Lake Community Church, Schroon Lake, NY 12870. For online condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.
