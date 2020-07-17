Samuel R. Packard
Oct. 4, 1944 — July 14, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – Samuel R. Packard, 75, of Hudson Falls, passed away on July 14, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born October 4, 1944 in Hackensack, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Wilmot and Adeline (Cooper) Packard.

Samuel was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School. He served in the United States Navy and Army.

On September 30, 1972, he married Clara Pratt at the Christ Church in Glens Falls.

For 23 years he worked maintenance for Sandy Hill Corp., and then worked at Advanced Auto for 5 years.

Samuel was a member of the Zion Episcopal Church in Hudson Falls. He enjoyed camping and bingo calling for the last 30 years at the American Legion, Post 574. He also loved tinkering around the house, and spending time with his grandchildren. Some of Samuel’s fondest memories were made traveling with his wife across the United States.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers William Packard and Raymond Packard; his sister, Bernice “Bunny” Robbins; and his brother-in-law, Charles R. Pratt.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Clara Packard; his daughters, Tammy Packard and her significant other, Ray Periard of Greenwich, Felicia Packard and her fiance’, Jesse Brayton of Hudson Falls; his sister, Beverly “Bev” Donovan and her husband, Mike of Kingsbury; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Jean Packard of Hampton; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At the request of Samuel, there will be no calling hours.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Donations in memory of Samuel can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson, Falls.

Online condolences can be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

