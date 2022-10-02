Samuel McCall

Sept. 12, 1937 - Sept. 28, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Samuel McCall, Jr., 85, of South Glens Falls, NY, son of the late Samuel (Irene Spink) McCall, Sr. and Frances (Blanchard) McCall, passed away on Sept. 28, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital due to complications of COVID.

Samuel was born on Sept. 12, 1937 in the Town of Chester, NY.

Samuel is survived by his wife of 61 years Joyce (Palmer) McCall of South Glens Falls; his children: Patricia Jones of South Glens Falls and Douglas (Kim) McCall of Olmstedville; grandchildren: Frederick (Lisa) Jones of Albany, Samantha (Tony) Dow of St. Johnsbury, VT, Andrew (Desiree) McCall of Minerva, Adam (Bridgett) McCall of Schroon Lake, Angela McCall of Albany and Addison McCall of Olmstedville; great-grandchildren: Madeline and Penelope Dow, Coraline, Theodore and Donovan Jones and Nolan McCall; a very special niece, Kate Shanley Cantiello and her three children.

Donations can be made to a local food bank of one's choice.

A Celebration of Life will be private and at the convenience of the family.

