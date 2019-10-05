{{featured_button_text}}
Samuel J. 'Jeffrey' Jones

Nov. 8, 1963 — Sept. 24, 2019

GRANVILLE — Samuel J. “Jeffrey” Jones, 55, passed away on Sept. 24, 2019 following a long illness.

Jeff was born on Nov. 8, 1963 in Rutland, Vermont, the son of the late Samuel A. Jones and Ruth (Parsons) Jones of Granville.

He attended and graduated from Granville Central High School.

Jeff was formerly employed at Finch Pruyn Paper Mill in South Glens Falls, Sherwood Medical in Argyle and Price Chopper Supermarket in Granville.

He enjoyed boating and swimming at Lake St. Catherine in Wells, Vermont during the summer months. He was a member of the Modern Woodmen in Wells, Vermont and an EMT with the Granville Rescue Squad, where he served as the CPR instructor. He always enjoyed spending time with his family, especially during family gatherings.

Jeff is predeceased by his father, Samuel A. Jones.

Survivors include his mother, Ruth P. Jones of Granville; his sisters, Sandra Jones; her children, Theodore Hayes and Seirra Hayes; and sister, Ericka Hollis (Joseph) and her children, Tara McClenning (Greg), Amber Morrow, Kimberly Buxton and Stephen Buxton Jr. He is also survived by seven great-nieces and great-nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville with the Rev. Jerry McKinney officiating.

Friends may call on the family from 2 p.m. until the time of the services on Sunday at the funeral home.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Poultney Cemetery, Poultney, Vermont.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given in Jeff’s name to the American Liver Foundation, Greater New York, 39 Broadway No. 2700, New York, NY 10006.

To leave an online condolence, please visit robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

