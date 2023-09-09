July 3, 1950—Aug. 29, 2023

GLENS FALLS—Samuel Gagliano, 73, passed away on August 29, 2023. Born July 3, 1950 in Glens Falls to the late Louis J. and Mary E. (Wooley) Gagliano.

Samuel was a long resident of Glens Falls and a retired NYS Corrections Officer. Sam attended DeVry Institute in Phoenix AZ worked in the lab at Imperial Color and Chemical Company in Hudson Falls. Was a dedicated Correctional Officer, retired after 30 years for NYSDOCCS. He enjoyed motorcycles, boating, skiing, tennis and spending time with his family and friends. Sam was very active in dedicating his everything to charity and to those in need. He loved being active in his church prayer groups and all around devotion to his faith.

Sam had three siblings, a sister Donna M. (deceased), brothers Louis C. and his wife Kimberly and Philip L.

Sam leaves behind his children Crystal (Gagliano) Poirier and her husband Dave and Mary (Gagliano) Cayea; his grandchildren Anthony Dean, Ty Cayea, Elora Garcia and Amaya Garcia; as well as many nieces.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY.

