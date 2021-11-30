Samuel F. Irwin III

Sam graduated from Hartford Central School, in Hartford, NY. He went on to become a Corrections Officer for 20+ years, retiring as a Sergeant in 2001. Growing up, he was an avid soccer player and went on to coach for many years. Sam also spent many years volunteering with the Hartford Food Pantry, where he could often be seen with his grandchildren Rylie and Raeghan. More recently, he enjoyed his nightly talks with his friends “the chicken coop” where he lived. He was an amazing husband, brother, father, grandfather “Poppy,” great-grandfather and friend. He always put his family first, and everyone around him knew how proud of his grandchildren he was.