Oct. 30, 1955—Nov. 24, 2021
HARTFORD — Samuel F. Irwin III, 66, passed away on November 24, 2021 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born October 30, 1955, he was the son of the late Samuel F. Irwin II and Thelma (LaGoy) Irwin.
Sam graduated from Hartford Central School, in Hartford, NY. He went on to become a Corrections Officer for 20+ years, retiring as a Sergeant in 2001. Growing up, he was an avid soccer player and went on to coach for many years. Sam also spent many years volunteering with the Hartford Food Pantry, where he could often be seen with his grandchildren Rylie and Raeghan. More recently, he enjoyed his nightly talks with his friends “the chicken coop” where he lived. He was an amazing husband, brother, father, grandfather “Poppy,” great-grandfather and friend. He always put his family first, and everyone around him knew how proud of his grandchildren he was.
Sam was predeceased by his parents, and brothers; Roger, Terry, and Daniel “Digger” Irwin.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 40 years, Merry (Barrett) Irwin; his children: Robert Irwin (Shelby), Valerie Irwin, Elizabeth Smith (Josh), Lori Ruggi (Ennio), and Chris Liebig (Michael); his grandchildren: Indigo Irwin, Harper Irwin, Samuel Irwin, Peyton Smith, Brady Smith, Jeremiah Grant, Kaci Austin (Josh), Brendan Ruggi, Rylie (AKA “Punky”) Liebig, and Raeghan (AKA “Pinky”) Liebig; and his great-grandchild Gunner Austin. He is also survived by his siblings: Michael Irwin, Joan Combs, Judy Burch, Jimmy Irwin, Jamie Stalker, Russel Irwin, Jennifer Collins, and Ronald Irwin.
Per Sam’s request, there will be no public service or calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY, 12828.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sam’s name can be made to the Hartford Food Pantry, c/o Hartford Yoked Parish, 56 Main Street, Hartford, NY 12838.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
