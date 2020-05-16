× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Oct. 20, 1969 — May 11, 2020

LAKE GEORGE — Samuel E. Younes, Sr., 50, died Monday May 11, 2020 unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born in Glens Falls October 20, 1969 he is the son of Asa and Connie (Secor) Younes Nineveh, New York.

Sam was an asphalt paver and trucker most of his adult life and was a very hard worker. He had worked in the New York City area for the past 8 years and wanted to move back to the country. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing , camping and cook outs with friends and family. He also liked fast cars and playing pranks on his friends.

Besides his parents he is survived by his wife Alexandra Younes of Lake George; four sons, Samuel E. (Jolene Bennett) Younes, Jr. of Queensbury, Jesse A. (Courtney Backus ) of Glens Falls, Levi Younes of Glens Falls, Shane Younes of Glens Falls; one daughter, Natalie Younes of Glens Falls; two brothers, Asa Younes of Rochester and Steven Younes of Cairo, New York; Kelly Coster of Stephentown, and Kimmy Schuster of Niverville; nine grandchildren, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic services and interment will be private for the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.

To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Younes, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.