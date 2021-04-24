Samuel C. Garnsey

Feb. 5, 1949—April 17, 2021

Samuel C. Garnsey, 72, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 at his home due to health complications. He was the son of the late Robert and Marjorie Garnsey.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Jeanine M. (Gates) Garnsey; two brothers: Gary and Kevin Garnsey. Sam is survived by his son, Jamie; brothers: Robert (Michelle), Jeffrey (Gloria) and Kerry (Elizabeth); sisters: Penny, Natalie (William); two brothers-in-laws: William and Walter Gates; several nieces and nephews.

Sam married Jeanine on November 29, 1989. They spent many years garage saling, antiquing and enjoying life together. Sam loved to fish, garden, woodworking, drawing and playing pool. He was always up for a good laugh with his witty sense of humor.

Sam will be laid to rest with his late wife, Jeanine at the Bolton Rural Cemetery.

There are no services at this time. A graveside memorial will take place at a later date.