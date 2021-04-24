Samuel C. Garnsey
Feb. 5, 1949—April 17, 2021
Samuel C. Garnsey, 72, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 at his home due to health complications. He was the son of the late Robert and Marjorie Garnsey.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Jeanine M. (Gates) Garnsey; two brothers: Gary and Kevin Garnsey. Sam is survived by his son, Jamie; brothers: Robert (Michelle), Jeffrey (Gloria) and Kerry (Elizabeth); sisters: Penny, Natalie (William); two brothers-in-laws: William and Walter Gates; several nieces and nephews.
Sam married Jeanine on November 29, 1989. They spent many years garage saling, antiquing and enjoying life together. Sam loved to fish, garden, woodworking, drawing and playing pool. He was always up for a good laugh with his witty sense of humor.
Sam will be laid to rest with his late wife, Jeanine at the Bolton Rural Cemetery.
There are no services at this time. A graveside memorial will take place at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.