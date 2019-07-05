May 20, 1994 — July 1, 2019
GANSEVOORT — Samir Abusen, 25, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019.
Born May 20, 1994 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, he is the son of Zdenka Sonnenfeld.
Sam graduated from South Glens Falls High School, class of 2012. He continued his education at Clarkson University for his undergraduate and graduate programs, receiving his master’s degree in mechanical engineering.
He was employed by General Dynamics Electric Boat as a mechanical engineer.
Sam was a kind, sweet, loving young man, who enjoyed his hands-on mechanics, rebuilding his Mazda’s engine, working on cars, snowboarding, cooking, Formula One racing and spending time with his friends and family. He most recently traveled to his grandmother’s home country of Croatia with his mother and sister. Sam was joyful to meet his mothers extended family and experience the roots of his heritage.
He was a member of the Auto Cross Club and Formula SAE at Clarkson.
Sam was predeceased by his grandmother, Elizabeth Sonnenfeld; grandfather, Otto Sonnenfeld Sr.; and cousin, Jason Sonnenfeld.
Left to cherish his memory include his mother, Zdenka Sonnenfeld; sister, Viktoria Abusen; uncles, Otto Sonnenfeld Jr. and his wife, Coleen, of Maine and John Sonnenfeld and his wife, Mary, of Maine; and cousins, Daniel Sonnenfeld, Linda Sonnenfeld and Lisa Destefano.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at St. Michaels Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, with Rev. Guy A. Childs officiating.
Rite of Committal will be at noon Tuesday, July 9, at Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Ave., Bridgeport, Connecticut.
To view Sam’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations left in Sam’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
